Quiz: Can You Identify 50 Famous Companies by Their Logos?

When it comes to branding, a logo is everything. Create a good one, and you have a recognizable icon for your company or organization that will be immediately identifiable. Fall short on the design, though, and you may be subjected to ridicule and derision—or worse, apathy.

The Importance (and Risks) of Logo Redesigns

It happens time and time again. Take fast-fashion company Zara's rebrand: Even though the brand's overall style remained the same, customers almost universally hated the new, tightly kerned logo. And that's just one recent example. Other losing logos include Slack's controversial rebrand, the London 2012 Summer Olympics, Pepsi's less-than-successful redesign, and Sherwin-Williams' ominous "Cover the World" logo. Redesigns aren't only a public relations move, either—they can be big business, with some of the most expensive ringing in at well over $1 million.

But enough with the negativity. What about those logos that are so brilliant you know them in a flash?

Can You Identify These 50 Famous Logos?

Stacker compiled 50 of the most famous logos of companies, corporations, and organizations for this slideshow quiz. Getting a high score isn't just an accomplishment for you, though—it's also a sign that the graphic designers, advertising executives, and marketers behind these 50 icons did their jobs incredibly well. Can you correctly identify them all?