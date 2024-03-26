Revealed: Every City That&#8217;s Getting a New Target Store in the Coming Years

Revealed: Every City That’s Getting a New Target Store in the Coming Years

If you thought Walmart stores were everywhere, wait until you see the bold vision Target has for expansion in the coming years.

Target Planning More Stores

Target currently operates a little less than 2,000 stores across the U.S. with another 59 supply chain facilities that help stock those locations. For comparison, Target's biggest competitor, Walmart, currently has 4,615 stores in the U.S.

But Walmart has plans to increase its footprint in the U.S. Earlier this year, Walmart announced it will open more locations including some "large-format" stores.

Now, Target is hoping to do the same. The company has announced an ambitious plan to open more than 300 stores in a span of 10 years.

Reuters reported the stores will mostly be full-sized target locations and help increase annual sales by $15 billion.

New Target Store Locations

With the expansion plan set over a span of 10 years, Target has yet to announce a full list of every city getting new stores. It has, however, revealed a slate of locations that will be among the first to experience grand openings.

Here is a look at every location that is already confirmed by Target:

Arizona

  • Surprise
  • Queen Creek

California

  • El Monte
  • Lomita
  • Los Angeles
  • San Fernando
  • South Lake Tahoe

Connecticut

  • Danbury Fair Mall
  • Norwalk

Delaware

  • Middletown (Warwick Road
Florida

  • Bradenton Beach
  • Miami Beach North
  • Miami (Downtown)
  • Miami (Grove Central)
  • Trailwinds Village
  • Wesley Chapel Grove

Hawaii

  • Oahu Waikiki

Iowa

  • Waukee

Illinois

  • Chicago (Portage Park)
Missouri

  • Springfield
  • St. Louis (Midtown)

North Carolina

  • Fuquay-Varina
  • Myrtle Grove
  • Selma
  • Southern Pines

Nebraska

  • Grand Island

New Jersey

  • Old Bridge (Route 9)
New York

  • Chelsea (23rd and 8th)
  • Harlem (125th Street)
  • Lake Success
  • Queens (Astoria)

Pennsylvania

  • Doyestown
  • West Chester

South Carolina

  • Boiling Springs
  • Indian Lake

Tennessee

  • Sevierville

Texas

  • Dallas (Wynnewood Village)
  • Portland )Northshore)

Utah

  • Provo (Towne Centre)

