If you thought Walmart stores were everywhere, wait until you see the bold vision Target has for expansion in the coming years.

Target Planning More Stores

Target currently operates a little less than 2,000 stores across the U.S. with another 59 supply chain facilities that help stock those locations. For comparison, Target's biggest competitor, Walmart, currently has 4,615 stores in the U.S.

But Walmart has plans to increase its footprint in the U.S. Earlier this year, Walmart announced it will open more locations including some "large-format" stores.

Now, Target is hoping to do the same. The company has announced an ambitious plan to open more than 300 stores in a span of 10 years.

Reuters reported the stores will mostly be full-sized target locations and help increase annual sales by $15 billion.

New Target Store Locations

With the expansion plan set over a span of 10 years, Target has yet to announce a full list of every city getting new stores. It has, however, revealed a slate of locations that will be among the first to experience grand openings.

Here is a look at every location that is already confirmed by Target:

Arizona

Surprise

Queen Creek

California

El Monte

Lomita

Los Angeles

San Fernando

South Lake Tahoe

Connecticut

Danbury Fair Mall

Norwalk

Delaware

Middletown (Warwick Road

Florida

Bradenton Beach

Miami Beach North

Miami (Downtown)

Miami (Grove Central)

Trailwinds Village

Wesley Chapel Grove

Hawaii

Oahu Waikiki

Iowa

Waukee

Illinois

Chicago (Portage Park)

Missouri

Springfield

St. Louis (Midtown)

North Carolina

Fuquay-Varina

Myrtle Grove

Selma

Southern Pines

Nebraska

Grand Island

New Jersey

Old Bridge (Route 9)

New York

Chelsea (23rd and 8th)

Harlem (125th Street)

Lake Success

Queens (Astoria)

Pennsylvania

Doyestown

West Chester

South Carolina

Boiling Springs

Indian Lake

Tennessee

Sevierville

Texas

Dallas (Wynnewood Village)

Portland )Northshore)

Utah

Provo (Towne Centre)

