Taco Bell also wants to be known as a place to get drinks, and they just dropped a bunch of new options to try to win you over.

Why Taco Bell Debuted New Drinks

Taco Bell says it has a "vision to make its beverages as iconic as its food." That's one of the reasons the chain just unveiled multiple new drink options nationwide.

The move follows other chains that have doubled down on drinks and other offerings outside of the core menu items.

In recent months, McDonald's has added new drinks, including a new lemonade that is available at all locations. Wendy's went all-in on its Frosty treats by offering additional options and customizations.

What Are Taco Bell's New Drinks?

Taco Bell's "summer sip line-up" features six different drinks, including two that are infused with an energy drink that packs 200mg of caffeine

Strawberry Passionfruit Agua Refresca

Taco Bell's strawberry Refrescas Taco Bell/Canva loading...

Agua fresca is a popular Mexican drink that combines fruit, water and a sweetener. Taco Bell has developed its own version that features freeze-dried fruit pieces and a splash of green tea. This one features pieces of strawberry with a hint of passionfruit

Dragonfruit Berry Agua Refresca

Dragon Fruit Berry Refrescas Taco Bell/Canva loading...

Another option debuting as part of Taco Bell's new Refresca lineup. This drink combines dragonfruit and berries.

Mango Peach Agua Refresca

Mango Peach Refrescas from Taco Bell Taco Bell/Canva loading...

The third and final new Agua Refreshcas being permanently added to Taco Bell's menu combines mango and peach.

Refresca Freeze

Taco Bell Refresca Freeze Taco Bell/Canva loading...

Taco Bell's new Freeze is inspired by its new Refresca lineup. The frozen drink is filled with freeze-dried pieces of fruit to give it a strawberry-lime taste.

Pineapple Lime Rockstar Energy Refresca

pineapple lime refresca from Taco Bell Taco Bell/Canva loading...

Taco Bell has partnered with Rockstar Energy to create two Refrescas that offer a boost of energy thanks to an extra 200 mg of caffeine. This one combines pineapple and lime flavors.

Tropical Punch Rockstar Energy Refresca

Tropical Punch refresca from Taco Bell Taco Bell/Canva loading...

The second and final Rockstar Energy collab is a tropical punch version of the Refresca. Both Rockstar drinks are exclusive to Taco Bell.

