A South Carolina family is being commended for their response to a neighbor who didn't approve of their Halloween decorations.

Neighbor Knocked Out Door To Deliver Message

Salena Webb has spent several days making and perfecting her family's Halloween display for this year. The yard decorations included skeletons, a large spider web and graveyard complete with tombstones and a casket.

A few days later, she heard a knock on her front door.

Home security camera footage Webb shared on TikTok shows a neighbor at the front door who wanted to let the family know this year's Halloween display was particularly bothersome.

"Hey, um I know you're celebrating Halloween and all that stuff," the man says. "You know he just got diagnosed with lung cancer the other day and you know the thing is just kind of scary."

According to Insider.com, the man was referring to his father who lives next door who had recently received a lung cancer diagnosis. The son was particularly concerned about the casket in the yard and how it would affect his father."

"I'm just trying to redirect his thoughts," he says to Webb.

The video later shows the family removing the casket from the yard.

"I was a little sad at first, but I thought about the bigger picture," Webb shared on TikTok. "Me removing my casket isn't hurting me at all but it may ease and bring my neighbor a little bt of peace as he adjusts to this news,"

Neighbors Commended For Acting In 'Respectful Manner'

The video has been viewed more than a million times on TikTok. The way the two neighbors interacted with each other is hitting home with those in the comments.

"You both handled this tough situation in such a respectful manner," TikTok user Kaye Holls commented on the video.

Webb is hoping the video encourages people to be more understanding of others.

"Exactly, he didn't come over aggressive because he knew it's my house and was looking for me to have compassion and that's exactly what I gave them," Webb said responding to one of the comments on her video.

Webb's Halloween display isn't totally out of the question for 2023. In a followup video, she revealed that she plans to move some of the decorations to the backyard.

