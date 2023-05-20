The Most Popular Dog Names in Every State

You've done everything on your checklist. Got pet insurance and found a great, affordable veterinarian. Didn't forget to puppy-proof the house and scanned high and low for the best quality dog food. Just one important thing left to decide: What will you name your new furry family member?

Say "Hello" to Spike, Fido and Buddy

In the past century, our furry best friends have had various commonly found names. Spike, Fido and Buddy have proved popular. But whether you go with a much-loved classic or if you're looking for something more unique, you want to make sure it's just right. To find out which names are favorites today, Wag! ranked the top 10 most popular dog names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., based on data provided by its users.

So what's in a name, you might ask?

Sometimes, what you see is what you get. Other times, it's quite the complete opposite. According to the PetHelpful, the ideal dog name should be kept to one to two syllables, which helps get your puppy's attention faster. Another helpful tip: Pick a name you won't get tired of repeating.

Out of all the commonly picked names, four consistently appeared in all 51 lists. Bella, Luna, Max, and Charlie rank nationally at #1, #2, #3, and #4, respectively. Number five's entry, Lucy, didn't make the cut in the top 10 of five states. The most unique top 10 names came from Hawaii. Alex, Koa, and Kona solely appear on the list of the Aloha state. Just six other states, plus Washington D.C., have at least one dog name that appears only on their lists. Alaska, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming each have two unique dog names, while Idaho, Washington D.C., and New Hampshire have one each.

Find out if your canine companion's name made the cut!