50 Most Outrageous NFL Fans Caught on Camera During the 2024 Season
Fans flocking to NFL games so far during the 2024 season are raising the bar for outrageous attire in the stands.
We're only a third of the way through the regular season and just about every team has developed its own group of loyal supporters who cover themselves with paint, fur, masks and just about anything else deemed to show they are the craziest on game day.
READ MORE: 50 Biggest Sports Stadiums In The U.S. You Have To Visit At Least Once
And their team's record doesn't seem to matter either.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are 1-5 on the season and still have fans showing up with their faces painted full of spots to mimic the team's mascot. Same goes for fellow one-win team the Carolina Panthers although a few fans have been choosing to wear brown paper bags on their heads to conceal their identity.
Here is a look at 50 of the most outrageous fans caught on camera so far during the 2024 NFL season.
50 Most Outrageous NFL Fans Spotted At Games This Season
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
10 'Cleanest' NFL Stadiums According To Fan Reviews
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
50 Largest Sports Stadiums In The U.S.
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll