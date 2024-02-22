A former prison inmate is sharing what she saw on the inside in a series of TikTok videos and a speaking tour.

Jen Gomez says she spent 10 years in Florida's prison system. While her TikTok does not give specifics on the crimes she committed, Gomez says she got caught up with someone who was involved in organized crime overseas.

Gomez has been detailing her experience behind bars to thousands of TikTok followers. She's share stories about giving birth to her son in prison and also how she met her best friend who is still in her life today.

Most Popular Prison Weapons

One of the most eye-opening posts on the TikTok is a breakdown of the weapons Gomez most often saw while in prison.

1. Pen

pen in prison cell Canva loading...

Gomez said pens were readily available to inmates in the women's prison. And while the writing instrument may seem harmless, it can do some serious damage with enough force.

"When you drive a lot of anger, which drives a lot of force behind that pen into sombody's flesh, it can do some ripping and tearing, and baby, it can cause some damage," Gomez says in the video. "Especially in the more soft flesh areas."

2. Razor Blade

Razor in prison cell Canva loading...

Inmates where Gomez was locked up were given a razor once a week. She said it was common for people to use them in a slashing manner on another prisoner's back or face.

"Bad, bad situations," she says in the video. "I saw a lot of people get hurt like that."

3. Padlock

Padlock in prison cell Canva loading...

The third item most-used as a weapon according to Gomez is a metal padlock. She says inmates would use this in two different ways.

Some would put the padlock in a sock and swing it. Others would use it to punch someone similar to "brass knuckles."

Misconceptions About Prisons On TV Shows

Gomez believes TV shows and movies often get it wrong when they show weapons being crafted in portrayals of prisons. She says they concentrate too much on "prison shanks" as weapons.

A shank is commonly made from something that can be sharpened into a stabbing instrument. Gomez said that wasn't happening when she was in prison.

In almost 10 years I never saw one shank, I never heard anyone talk about one and I never heard anybody saying they were going to try to make one."

