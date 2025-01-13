McDonald's is ditching some of its spinoff restaurants meant to capture a larger share of the drink market.

What Is McDonald's Spinoff Restaurant?

The first couple months of the new year always seem to be prime time for chains to close locations. Some are looking to regroup after not hitting expectations the previous year while others make changes to refine their business strategy.

McDonald's falls into the latter bucket when it comes to closing some of its CosMc's locations.

In late 2023, McDonald's started a trial run for its CosMc's concept. The first location opened in Bolingbrook, Illinois featuring a menu filled with specialty teas, frappes and coffees along with quick bites for those on the go.

The brand slowly expanded as McDonald's worked to perfect the concept. Texas was up next where six CosMc's opened in 2024.

Now, it appears some of those locations are set to disappear.

What Is Happening To CosMc's?

CNBC reports McDonald's will close three of its CosMc's locations in Texas. All three locations had opened in larger building that were former McDonald's restaurants.

"The smaller stores work better for the test," CNBC was told by McDonald's representatives.

At the same time, the CosMc's brand is expanding. This time around, drink-seekers should expect locations that are not full-sized restaurants.

Next up to get a CosMc's is Allen, Texas, just north of Dallas.

CosMc's isn't the only restaurant concept currently being tested by McDonald's. The fast food giant is also doing a trial run for restaurant more focused on drive-thru and to-go orders.

The restaurants will be outfitted with special drive-thru lanes that deliver food via conveyor belts.

The concept is currently being tested in Fort Worth, Texas.

