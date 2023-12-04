What You Need to Know Before Getting McDonald’s New Adult Happy Meals

McDonald's is ready to tap into nostalgia once again as it plans to release adult-sized Happy Meals complete with McNugget Buddies throwback toys.

Here is everything you need to know before getting your hands on this tasty piece of retro fast food goodness.

What Is An Adult Happy Meal?

The meal is called the Kerwin Frost Box. It will feature 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac, fries, soft drink a toy.

When And Where Will The Meals Be Available?

According to a press release from McDonald's, the Kerwin Frost Box will be available across the U.S. and other markets starting Dec. 11.

Who Is Kerwin Frost?

The 28-year-old Frost is an internet personality, DJ and talk show host. He also has a partnership designing apparel for Adidas. "I've loved McDonald's since I was a kid," Frost said in a statement released by the fast food giant. "I even had my own Ronald McDonald doll that I brought to picture day at school, and it was my dream to collect all the McNugget Buddies."

What Are McNugget Buddies?

McNugget Buddies debuted as a limited time Happy Meal toy in 1988. The small character was shaped like one of the restaurant's Chicken McNuggets. Each of the 10 characters had its own outfit which could be changed among the other McNugget Buddies.

Which McNugget Buddy Characters Are In The Kerwin Frost Box?

McDonald's has announced the following McNugget Buddies characters and their personalities that will be introduced when the meal debuts on Dec. 11:

Kerwin Frost: "The Mayor of Frost Way is a true champion of the Buddies and encourages them to be themselves."

"The Mayor of Frost Way is a true champion of the Buddies and encourages them to be themselves." Don Bernice: "The Wise Stylist, an experienced fashion designer who creates all the outfits for the Buddies in Frost Way, while also offering stern advice (that's always nice)."

"The Wise Stylist, an experienced fashion designer who creates all the outfits for the Buddies in Frost Way, while also offering stern advice (that's always nice)." Uptown Moe: "The Neighborhood Hero, the no-nonsense, street-smart supportive guy from around the block in Frost Way everyone knows and loves."

"The Neighborhood Hero, the no-nonsense, street-smart supportive guy from around the block in Frost Way everyone knows and loves." Waffutu: "The Curious Optimist, who grew up in Frost Way and was raised by the whole neighborhood."

"The Curious Optimist, who grew up in Frost Way and was raised by the whole neighborhood." BRRRICK: "The Cool Guy, the most adventurous Buddy in Frost Way who speaks in puns, loves trying new things and techno music."

"The Cool Guy, the most adventurous Buddy in Frost Way who speaks in puns, loves trying new things and techno music." Darla: "The Dreamer, a soft-spoken yet peacefully confident singer who moved to Frost Way to pursue her dream of becoming a superstar as the lead singer of The Frostettos. When she's not on stage, she's running the local McDonald's in Frost Way."

Will There Be McNugget Buddy Merch?

As part of the collaboration, McDonald's and Frost are releasing a variety of items featuring the McNugget Buddy characters. They also will release a "first-of-its-kind new footwear silhouette with the Fry Guy shoes (as seen on the Kerwin Frost McNugget Buddy."

