Macy’s Just Expanded List of Store Closings; Here’s When They’ll be Gone For Good

One of the biggest names among department stores still in existence is now ready to shutdown even more locations starting as early as next month.

Retail Brands That Closed Locations In 2024

The past 12 months have been rough for several retail chains. Some have declared bankruptcy and recovered while others just shutdown completely.

In just the past three months alone, we've seen:

NOTE: FULL LIST OF CLOSED RETAIL CHAINS FOLLOWS BELOW

The retail sector has been hit nearly as hard as the chain restaurant industry that has suffered a wave of closures throughout 2024.

Now, it appears a rather recognizable name among department stores is set on closing even more locations than initially expected.

Macy's Will Reportedly Close More Stores

A new report about the financial situation for longtime department store icon Macy's paints an unfortunate picture about the chain's future.

According to FastCompany.com, Macy's will close 65 locations by the end of January 2025. The projection is 15 stores higher than what was reported earlier this year.

Macy's Announces Corporate Layoffs And The Closing Of 5 Stores Getty Images loading...

The closings were part of a Q3 earnings call held by Macy's early Thursday. Shuttered stores were always part of future plans for the brand, just maybe not at this rate.

FastCompany.com has been following this story of Macy's struggles throughout the year. It was previously reported the chain would close 150 locations over the next two years.

The first closings centered on stores in California and Virginia. No details have been released regarding the locations of the 65 stores set to close before the end of January.

According to its website, Macy's currently has 479 locations. The company also operates Bloomingdale's and multiple small-format locations branded with the two store names.

Big Brands Closing Locations in 2024 Here is a look at some of our favorite big brands that will be closing locations in an effort to stop losing money at stores that are underperforming. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins