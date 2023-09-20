You might want to check the cheese slices in your fridge after the latest recall issued by Kraft Heinz this week.

The company announced a voluntary recall of more than 83,000 cases of individually-wrapped Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices.

Why Is Kraft Cheese Being Recalled?

Kraft Heinz said in a press release on Tuesday that a wrapping machine recently experienced an issue that might cause a thin strip of film to remain on slices after they are unwrapped.

"If the film sticks to the slice and is not removed, it could be unpleasant and potentially cause a gagging or choking hazard," company said in the release.

The issue only affected the following Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices:

16-ounce Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with an individual UPX of 0 2100061526 and a "best when used by" date of Jan. 10 through Jan. 27, 2024. Packages should also include S and 72 in the manufacturing code.

3-pound multipacks of Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with a carton UPC of 0 2100060491 3 and a "best when used by" date of Jan. 9 through Jan. 13, 2024 and Jan. 16, 2024.

Why Are There So Many Recalls For Random Objects In Food?

The Associated Press recently reported on how foreign objects land in food prompting mass recalls.

The report says the FDA acknowledges that it is "economically impractical to grow harvest or process raw products that are totally free of non-hazardous, naturally occurring, unavoidable defects."

The AP noted several factors within the factory environment that could lead to foreign objects in food including plastic from frayed conveyor belts, wood shards from produce pallets and metal shavings from machinery. Rocks and sticks have also been known to be transferred from fields into the factory.

