What You Need to Know About iPhone RF Exposure

Our phones are practically attached to us these days. We're on them constantly, so much so that there are screen time warnings now. Not only could this pose a risk for our attention, but also our health.

Whether you're scrolling social media or talking to a loved one, you should know that you are being exposed to some level of radiofrequency (RF). While the most RF exposure in daily life is low and considered "safe," it is something to be aware of.

What is RF exposure?

RF exposure is when your body comes into contact with energy from radiofrequency waves. These waves are a type of electromagnetic energy used in things like cell phones, Wi-Fi, and TV signals. It’s like being near an invisible field of energy created by devices or antennas.

You'll find information on your phone's RF exposure under your General Settings➡️Legal & Regulatory➡️RF Exposure.

How much RF exposure is considered safe?

The Specific Absorption Rate (rate at which the body absorbs RF energy) limit is 1.6 watts per kilogram in the U.S., according to the FCC. As you'll see in Apple's RF Exposure Information, the tested models of iPhones were all below that limit.

There is no scientific evidence to date that proves that wireless phone usage can lead to cancer or a variety of other health effects, including headaches, dizziness or memory loss. However, studies are ongoing and ...the FDA continue to monitor the results of the latest scientific research on these topics...The World Health Organization has established an ongoing program to monitor research in this area and make recommendations related to the safety of mobile phones." -FCC.gov

How can I reduce RF exposure on my phone?

The FDA suggests these steps to help reduce your exposure.

Spend less time on your cell phone.

Put more distance between your head and your phone by using speaker mode, headphones, or ear buds.

Don't make calls when you have a weak signal (it causes your phone to boost RF transmission power.)

Text over talking on the phone.

What are symptoms of RF overexposure?

According to the National Library of Medicine/PubMed Central, some studies suggest that RF could cause symptoms like headaches, sleep changes, memory problems, or dizziness. However, results are inconsistent, and everyday exposure levels common in everyday life are generally considered safe.

While RF exposure is something to be aware of, especially at high levels, how we experience it in our day-to-day is considered safe. It wouldn't hurt to do what you can to reduce your risk though, especially as research continues!

