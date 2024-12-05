FBI Urges iPhone and Android Users to Stop Sending Texts

Texting is something we don't even think twice about. And today, it's our main way of communicating with friends and family members. Well, you might want to start thinking about those texts you're sending, or make sure you're using the same type of devices. That's because sending texts to a user on a different operating platform could put you at risk.

Forbes reports that the FBI and CISA, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, is warning iPhone and Android users that sending standard text messages between the two platforms puts your security at risk.

Why is texting a security risk?

Sending texts from iPhone to iPhone and Android to Android is secure, but messages sent from iOS to Android devices, and vice versa, may lack end-to-end encryption. This would make them vulnerable to hackers.

Why is texting between devices more at risk today?

The concern grows as there are more reports of Chinese cyberattacks targeting U.S. telecommunications networks.

Chinese hacking of US networks is reportedly “ongoing and likely larger in scale than previously understood.”-Forbes

What can I do to keep my phone and information secure?

Officials recommend using encrypted messaging apps like WhatsApp for cross-platform communication, as these have that end-to-end encryption. Also, using a cell phone that automatically receives operating system updates is helpful.

