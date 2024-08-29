How Many of These Objects From the ’70s Can You Identify?

In a world where everything's constantly evolving, it's no surprise to find yourself giving a look of utter disbelief when someone younger than you holds up an object and asks, "What in the world is this thing?"

The '70s Was a Time of Change - BIG Change

In the '70s gadgets were popping up left and right, becoming must-haves faster than you could say "disco fever."

READ MORE: 14 Things That You'd See When Visiting Grandma's House

1970s Swanky Decor Getty Images loading...

It felt like every aspect of life was getting a gadget to make things simpler. In the kitchen, there were utensils that could slice, dice, and juice anything under the sun, while appliances kept chugging along, still going strong today. Sure, they might be relegated to keeping your beer cold in the garage now, but they've been at it longer than the shiny new one you just picked up. (Tip: Buy the extended warranty.)

READ MORE: Things You'd See in a 1980s Garage

But, as history loves to repeat itself, what was once a game-changer soon found itself collecting dust in the back of closets and then later on this thing called "eBay" on the "World Wide Web." We didn't even see it coming.

Do You Recognize These Iconic '70s Objects?

So what objects were held near and dear to our hearts (sometimes literally)? And would people today—those of a different generation—even recognize them?

LOOK: Can You Recognize These Iconic '70s Objects Let's take a walk down a very groovy memory lane and ponder some of the things that made life easy, fun and undeniably cool in the '70s. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Things You Saw at Grandma's House Step into Grandma's house, where cookie tins hold mysteries and even the toilet roll cover has a story to tell. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz