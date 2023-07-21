‘Kiss My Grits!': Do You Know These Iconic Quotes From ’70s TV Shows?

Television in the 1970s pushed the envelope. Coming on the heels of the Civil Rights Movement, creators like Norman Lear started conversations about race and cultural taboos, producing groundbreaking shows like "All in the Family" and "Maude." The former was a sitcom centered around family and dared to joke about controversial topics at the time, like homosexuality. The latter featured a liberal older woman who constantly talked about politics (even featuring a two-part abortion subplot in the first season).

The Rise of Women's Empowerment in Media and Society

Women's rights became a large part of society's concerns, giving rise to feminists like Gloria Steinem and Susan Brownmiller. On air, "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "Rhoda" proved women could be funny, independent, and riveting leads.

Warner Bros. Television Warner Bros. Television loading...

"Sanford and Son" and "The Jeffersons" also highlighted Black talent in American households, albeit with complicated racial negotiations to navigate. These shows espoused values leading to heated debates around the TV set. Topics of violence, sex, race, and class were now regularly explored.

On the other side of the spectrum, sitcoms like "Happy Days," "The Brady Bunch," and "Mork and Mindy" lightened the mood. Children's programming (such as "Sesame Street" and "Mister Rogers Neighborhood") also grew beyond simple fodder, offering sensitive educational opportunities for young minds in front of television sets.

The Lasting Impact of '70s Television: Iconic Quotes That Shaped American Culture

In the 1970s, television created a culture of its own, and American society has not been the same since. Even now, some of the sayings that permeate our conversations have their origins in none other than '70s television—that's right, "Kiss my grits" is not just a Southern saying, and "Marcia! Marcia! Marcia!" has become more than a complaint about one's sibling. Stacker highlighted 25 of the most iconic quotes from '70s TV shows using IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes data.

Keep reading to learn more about this fascinating time in TV history.