Every Harry Potter Fan You Know Will Be Snacking On These Next Month

If there is a Harry Potter fan in your life (besides you, of course), there's a good chance they will be constantly snacking a limited treat that's ready to drop in March.

The One Snack Kids (And Their Parents) Can't Get Enough Of

Living in a house with two toddlers means always having some sort of snack ready that you know they'll never turn down. It's a must, especially when you have picky eaters sitting at the table.

While there are certainly plenty of healthy options in our home, the one snack our toddlers never turn down is Goldfish crackers. They also make a decent adult snack (please, don't let our daughters read this).

If you haven't been paying attention in recent years, Goldfish has expanded its snack offerings to go far beyond cheesy fish-shaped crackers. Parent company Pepperidge Farm has dropped everything from Hello Kitty-themed strawberry shortcake Goldfish graham crackers to a pumpkin spice version that was around during the fall months.

How To Get Harry Potter Goldfish

In addition to releasing unique flavors of Goldfish, Pepperidge Farm has also been partnering with pop culture brands for limited edition versions of the snack.

The latest pairs Goldfish with the world of Harry Potter. And this one has nothing to do with cheese-covered fish crackers.

According to Eat This, Not That, limited edition Harry Potter Butterbeer Flavored Grahams will be available in stores across the U.S. starting in March. For those unfamiliar with the drink, Butterbeer is a beverage commonly found throughout the Harry Potter books and movies.

The collab with Goldfish will feature graham crackers shaped like barrels, owls and, of course, fish. Eat This, Not That reports the flavor will be a rich butterscotch with "hints of creamy vanilla."

No word yet on how long the Harry Potter-themed Goldfish will be in stores. Given the popularity of the franchise, its a good bet they won't be on shelves for very long after they debut next month.

