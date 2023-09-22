From the costumes to the decoration to the ghost stories, Halloween is a pretty epic holiday. And like other holidays, there are some parts of the U.S. that celebrate better than others.

Who Has The Scariest Halloween Decorations?

According to MarthaStewart.com, an examination of Google search terms showed more people (61 percent) preferred "spooky" decorations over fun decor for Halloween.

If decorating with witches is your style, the website suggestions Alaska, Maine, Montana and New Hampshire as the top places interested in that type of decor.

States more likely to decorate with pumpkins included Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Mississippi.

Where Are The Best Places To Travel For Halloween?

Travel Market Report has compiled a list of the 10 best places to spend Halloween. Topping the list is Anoka, Minnesota.

"Dubbed the Halloween capital of the world, Anoka is a must-see during this time of year," Travel Market Report said.

Star Tribune via Getty Images Star Tribune via Getty Images loading...

The website noted the town just north of Minneapolis is known for having the first Halloween parade in the U.S. in 1920. There are now multiple parades in Anoka where they also have a massive house decorating contest.

Also making the list was St. Helens, Oregon, home to the Museum of Peculiarities and Oddities. Travel Market Report said the town ramped up its celebration after the Disney Channel came there to film the 1998 movie, Halloweentown.

"Now, locals carry on the exciting festivities with its Spirit of Halloweentown series of events starting each September," the website said.

Best Small Town Halloween Celebrations

Country Living has released a list of what it says are the best places to visit if you are looking for a small town Halloween celebration.

Topping the list is New Hope, Pennsylvania where it says "this charming small town treats Halloween as a full season. The town near the New Jersey/Pennsylvania border has latern-led ghost walks, a scarecrow competition and a place called Sleepy Hollow Acres that looks rather frightening.

Jack-O-Lanterns Light the Night at Descano Gardens in La Canada Flintridge MediaNews Group via Getty Images loading...

Another notable entry on Country Living's list is La Canada Flintridge, California. The website notes that town's Carved attraction that features perfectly-carved pumpkins throughout the Camellia Forest.

