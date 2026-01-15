All of these chain stores and restaurants will have fewer locations in the coming months.

For some, the process started well before Jan. 1, 2026. Wendy's, for example, moved forward with a plan in late 2025 to begin closing hundreds of restaurants. The list is long enough that Wendy's will continue shutting down locations well into 2026.

The same goes for Starbucks, which announced in 2025 that it would begin to strategically close hundreds of locations, continuing into the following year.

But it's not like either of those chains is disappearing for good. Others certainly are in 2026.

We weren't even two weeks into the year when Value City Furniture announced it would begin a liquidation sale at all locations. Every store is expected to close by the end of 2026.

Here is a look at what to expect from each of these chains facing challenges and closures over the next 12 months.

