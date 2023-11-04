Groceries That Dropped in Price in the Northeast Last Month
Grocery shoppers felt a slight reprieve this spring as grocery prices fell after a run of increases dating to September 2020.
Prices Increase While Shopping Trips Get Smaller
So far since then, grocery prices have remained relatively steady, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. In September, prices inflated by 0.1% compared to August, and were up 2.4% from September 2022. Prices have fallen in many grocery categories, including eggs, meats, vegetables, grains, and dairy products. Overall inflation is cooling after a series of interest rate hikes by the Fed to temper the record inflation plaguing Americans over the past two years.
While costs remain high overall, the decreases mean dollars can stretch a bit further at the grocery store. Stacker used monthly Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the grocery items that experienced the largest price decreases over the last month in the Northeast, using year-over-year changes as a tiebreaker where needed.
For this analysis, the Northeast includes Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Stacker excluded some hyper-specific meat categories in order to better understand grocery price fluctuations more broadly.
Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the grocery items that saw the largest price decreases from August to September in the Northeast.
