Grocery shoppers felt a slight reprieve this spring as grocery prices fell after a run of increases dating to September 2020.

Prices Increase While Shopping Trips Get Smaller

While costs remain high overall, the decreases mean dollars can stretch a bit further at the grocery store. Stacker used monthly Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the grocery items that experienced the largest price decreases over the last month in the Northeast, using year-over-year changes as a tiebreaker where needed.

For this analysis, the Northeast includes Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Stacker excluded some hyper-specific meat categories in order to better understand grocery price fluctuations more broadly.

LOOK: Groceries that dropped in price in the Northeast Last Month Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the grocery items that saw the largest price decreases from August to September in the Northeast. Gallery Credit: Stacker