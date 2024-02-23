Some people just don't know when to shut up.

Cringe Mansplain On Driving Range

Georgia Ball is a PGA professional gofer and instructor with more than 230,000 followers on Instagram and another 170,000 over on TikTok. Her golf tutorial videos generate millions of views.

Suffice to say, Ball knows what she's doing when it comes to golf.

Enter the know-it-all guy at the driving range.

Ball was recently shooting video footage at a driving range when a random man started giving her unsolicited advice.

"Excuse me," the mansplainer says right as Ball fishes the followthrough of her swing. "What you're doing right there. You shouldn't be doing that."

Ball politely (even though there was no need to be polite at this point) tried to tell the guy that she was going through a "swing change" and was working at a method that required her to slowdown her swing.

"You know, I've been playing golf for 20 years," the man continues from off-camera "What you need to do is followthrough a lot quicker than what you're doing right now."

The cringe is real with this one.

The 90-second video ends with Ball absolutely crushing the ball across the range.

TikTok Goes Viral As Commenters Defend Golfer

Ball's video of the incident has already generated more than 10 million views since it was shared on TikTok three days ago.

"The reaction has been so positive," Ball told BBC.com "All the support, the comments, the messages, it's just been good."

While Ball said she felt "awkward" during the incident, she is now looking toward the lighter side of the ordeal.

"I'm just glad I can look back at it now and laugh about it because the majority of people and golfers are just out to help each other," she said.

