Popular burrito chain Chipotle, for example, is reportedly looking to open 3,500 new restaurants. Jersey Mike's, a chain that specializes in sub sandwiches, is on a quest to expand to 10,000 locations.

People want their food, and grocery stores seem to be benefitting from that just as much as restaurants.

Fastest Growing Grocery Store In The U.S.

It would be difficult to find a grocery store with a more ambitious growth plan than Aldi.

In 2022 and 2023, Aldi had the highest number of store openings in the U.S. The German-owned chain continued to grow at a rapid pace in 2024 with another 120 new stores.

Supermarket News reports Aldi has revealed a goal to open 800 new stores before 2028.

"Roughly a quarter of all U.S. households visited the store in 2024," the website says.

Where Is Aldi Opening New Stores?

With its current collection of stores, Aldi is most prominently found throughout the Midwest and Northeast.

That's about to change in a big way. Supermarket News says the company will convert some of its newly purchased Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket locations into Aldi stores in the Southeast.

A recent report from FloridaToday.com says Aldi will sell Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarkets that it previously purchased, but are not marketed for a rebrand.

After that, Aldi will head west with new stores in California, Arizona and Nevada.

The grocer ended 2024 with a hiring blitz, announcing plans to add 13,000 new employees. New hires were promised wages starting between $18 and $23 an hour.

