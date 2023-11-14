TikToker Who Tattooed His Eyeballs Says It’s ‘Not That Much Pain’

Oh, you thought tattoos could only go on skin?

A TikToker with nearly a million followers is letting people know that it really doesn't hurt to get your eyes tattooed. Yes, ink on your actual eyeballs.

Who Is Quest Gulliford?

Quest Gulliford, or Quest G as he is known to his audience, is a Las Vegas-based TikToker who has amassed a following thanks to his plentiful tattoos. EOnline.com reports Gulliford has spent nearly $70,000 in the past 13 years covering his body in ink.

Among that total is $10,000 to get the whites of his eyes tattooed black by a Houston-area artist.

"I had cancer when I was 12 and I learned and I had the gratitude that I only live once," Gulliford explained addressing what would compel someone to tattoo their eyes. "And it's a short life."

Can You Actually Tattoo Your Eyeballs?

In case you were thinking this is all an allusion thanks to some fancy contacts, adding ink to your eyes is, in fact, a real thing.

According to Allure, this process is known as getting a sclera tattoo. The artist "injects a tiny amount of ink under the conjunctiva (the clear membrane covering the front of the eye) and over the sclera (the whites of the eye)."

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

For their report, Allure spoke with multiple medical professionals who outlined the risks of the procedure.

"Once another substance is injected into the layers of the eye, it can cause chronic inflammation of the wall of the eye," the report states.

Do Sclera Tattoos Hurt?

One of the most common questions Gulliford tackles on his TikTok is "does it hurt?"

"Most people think it hurts real bad, but when I got it done it was literally a 3 out of 10," Gulliford said in a video rating the level of pain. "It was not that much pain, but it was terrifying."

Gulliford estimates the procedure took approximately 30 minutes on each eye, but it needed about four days to fully heal.

"I love the way it looks," Gulliford says about the finished product.

