Is It Illegal to Keep a Squirrel As a Pet in Your Home?

Squirrels seem to be everywhere in many parts of the U.S. But before you let one of them into your home, there are a few things you should know.

Can You Legally Keep A Squirrel As A Pet?

It's probably cheaper than owning a dog, right? Not to mention there seems to be a never-ending army of those fluffy-tailed creatures scurrying around this time of the year.

Whether you can legally own a squirrel or not mostly comes down to where you live. World Population Review lists 10 states that allow their residents to keep squirrels as pets with no questions asked.

Arkansas

Idaho

Louisiana

New Mexico

Oklahome

Tennessee

Utah

Virginia

West Virginia

Wyoming

A handful of other states will let you have a pet squirrel with the proper permit (a squirrel permit?). Those states include

Delaware

Indiana

Maine

Michigan

Mississippi

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Even if your state does allow you to welcome a squirrel into your home, you might want to consider the risks involved before opening up your door.

Girl reading with a squirrel Canva loading...

Preparing Your Home For A Pet Squirrel

Squirrels aren't domesticated animals. You're going to need to make some changes to your home if you want that little ball of fur to have a comfortable life.

WebMD suggests several things to consider before your pet squirrel's first day in its new home.

Remove small objects the squirrel can knock over when climbing

Cover holes where the squirrel might be able to escape

Put away all snacks and harmful chemicals

If you do have an enclosure, the squirrel should not be able to escape through small openings.

While this all of this may seem like a lot of work, WebMD does say squirrels can be toilet trained using a litter box. You'll just need to clean them up with a cotton ball until they're fully trained.

Maybe just watching squirrels outside your window is a better option.