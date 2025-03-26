Manufacturer Sounds Alarm With Coca-Cola Recall for Possible ‘Contamination’

Thousands of cans of Coca-Cola are being recalled out of concern of possible contamination.

How Did The Coke Become Contaminated?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration classified the recall os a Class II. According to the administration's guidelines, the classification means "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability or serious adverse health consequences is remote."

In other words, this could be bad but the chances of that happening are fairly small.

The voluntary recall centers on more than 10,000 cans of Coke manufactured at Milwaukee-based Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling. A foreign object believed to be plastic is feared to have contaminated the soda.

Cola and Ice Thinkstock loading...

The recall was initiated by the manufacturer according to the FDA filing. It has yet to be reported how the plastic may have possibly entered the soda.

Which Coke Is Included In The Recall?

For now, the recall only includes select products manufactured at the Milwaukee plant.

According to the FDA filing, soda affected includes 12-ounce Coca-Cola Original cans sold in 12-packs. Consumers should look for the following information to see if their cans are included in the recall:

Can UPC: 0 4 49000-006346

Pack UPC: 0 49000-02890 4

Timestamp: 1100-1235

Labeling: Canned Under Authority of the Coca-Cola Company, Atlanta, GA 30313

READ MORE: 15 Tons Of Beef Sticks Included In Recall

Recalls from soda companies and manufacturers are fairly common.

In October of last year, Coca-Cola issued a recall for thousands of mislabeled drinks distributed in several states. Earlier this year, the company had a separate recall in multiple countries outside the U.S. that was prompted by concerns of high chemical levels.

18 Drinks That Were Sadly Discontinued In 2024 Some are leaving for good while others are being rebranded. Here are 18 drinks that will reportedly be discontinued after 2024. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll