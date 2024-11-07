Coke Banks on Nostalgia Reviving Drink From 1930s in the U.S.

Coca-Cola is looking to the past in hopes of increasing drink sales in the U.S.

What Drink Is Coke Bringing Back?

Back in the late 1930s, a soft drink made its debut in Monterrey, Mexico. The fruity carbonated drink Barrilitos maintained its popularity in its home country and in parts of the U.S. until things kind of went flat.

After 70 years, the brand was acquired by Coca-Cola in 2008. The new owner didn't do much for Barrilitos outside of putting the name on a line of flavored non-carbonated water beverages in 2017.

This was certainly NOT the Barrilitos of the past that held a nostalgic place in fans' hearts.

Now, Coca-Cola is ready to give Barrilitos another try as it reintroduces the brand in the U.S. in its original form.

Hands holding bottles of barrilitos Coca-Cola press photo loading...

Finding Barrilitos Won't Be Easy For Some

Coca-Cola said in a press release the relaunch of Barrilitos will stay true to the original version with the drinking being manufactured and imported from Mexico.

"With a unique appeal to multicultural Gen Z'ers, Millennials, and families, Barrilitos resonates with a diverse audience seeking genuine flavorful experiences," the company said. "These consumers value authenticity and connection to heritage, making Barrilitos the perfect choice."

The relaunched Barrilitos will come in four flavors:

Fruit Punch

Pineapple

Apple

Mandarin

A fifth flavor, tamarind, is currently listed as "coming soon" on the company's website.

There is one catch, however, for those looking to try any of them. Barrilitos isn't going to be available everywhere just yet.

Coca-Cola is only releasing the drink in California, southern Nevada, Texas and Oklahoma for now. A report from Food & Wine on the Barrilitos relaunch noted the company has been quiet so far about any potential plans for wider distribution.

LOOK: 19 Drinks Only '90s Kids Remember Grab that weird bendy straw you bought with your Chuck. E Cheese tokens, because we're sluprin' up these definitive flavors of the '90s. Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy