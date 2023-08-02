Your Next Chick-fil-A Sandwich Could Arrive Via Conveyer Belt
Chick-fil-A wants to get food to you more quickly and they're willing to use a conveyor belt and a chute to get it done.
According to Yahoo Finance, the chicken giant is planning a trial run of two new restaurant concepts with hopes of cutting down on the time it takes to get food to customers.
What Potential Changes Are In Store For Chick-fil-A?
One of the designs has a kitchen over a four-lane drive thru. Customers of this concept, which will debut in Atlanta next year, can use the Chick-fil-A app to order a head or order as they typically would at the drive-thru.
Yahoo reports there will be lanes specifically dedicated to each order type that feature "chutes" that deliver food to customers via a conveyer belt.
The article states the kitchen at this restaurant is double-sized compared to a typical Chick-fil-A kitchen in hopes of keeping up with the demand from the drive thru.
Chick-fil-A Continues Testing Concepts In New York City
Yahoo explained the second concept that will be tested will be designed for urban areas with increased foot traffic.
The first walk-up store for digital orders will get a trial run in New York City sometime in 2024.
According to video shared by the restaurant on Twitter, there will be no points or sale or drink dispensing areas at the location. It will be strictly meant for picking up mobile orders.
This will be Chick-fil-A's latest attempt to gain ground in a city where it has tried a variety of ways to connect with customers.
Earlier this year, the company partners with its New York restaurant owners to open The Brake Room.
The Upper East Side location was a place specifically designed for those who work in the food delivery industry "to rest, get warm and recharge during New York City's harshest winter days."
