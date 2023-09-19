An iconic TV home is now off the market after its new owners negotiated a huge discount.

The Brady Bunch house has been sold for just under $3.2 million. The home in Studio City, Cal. was initially listed for $5.5 million back in May.

Who Now Owns The Brady Bunch House?

The home was purchased by Tina Trahan, who NPR describes as "something of a collector of iconic real estate who has, over the year been buying up floors of Stone Manor, a colossal lakefront property in Wisconsin that's nearly 125 years old.

Trahan isn't in any hurry to move into The Brady Bunch house. In fact, no one is likely to be living there anytime soon.

The home's new owner told The Wall Street Journal that it will likely be used for charity and fundraising events.

"Anything you might do to make the house livable would take away from what I consider artwork, Trahan said.

What's Inside The Brady Bunch House?

The real estate listing for the home on Compass.com describes it as being "meticulously rebuilt and designed to replicate the set of the home from the beloved 1970s sitcom The Brady Bunch."

While the home was used for exterior shots during the 1969-1974 run of the show, the interior was later recreated to represent the set from the soundstages. HGTV's 2018 series A Very Brady Renovation followed the channel's home experts and former Brady Bunch stars as they fixed up the interior to match the original show.

The home is more than 5,000 square feet of retro vibes complete with bright orange formica kitchen counters, colorful bunk beds and a "groovy attic."

According to Realtor.com, the home was purchased for the HGTV show for $3.5 million, nearly $300,000 more than what Trahan paid after the renovation.

