41 Most Captivating Photos From WrestleMania 41

WWE's two-night WrestleMania event, April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, yielded some of the most spectacular photos thanks to both the action in the ring and the pagentry outside of it.

Night 1's main event saw Seth Rollins win a triple threat match against Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Night 2 was capped off by John Cena becoming a record 17-time world champion after defeating Cody Rhodes in the main event.

But instead of running down the whole rest of the card, let's instead look back at some of the best images from the two nights that included street fights, celebrities, beer, pyro, and, of course, wrestling.

