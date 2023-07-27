Buckle Up: The Best Looking Police Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State

While you night think police officer uniforms look nearly identical in every state, the cars they drive couldn't be more different from one another.

For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser.

Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar.

Kentucky landed on the cover of the 2023 calendar.

Proceeds from calendar sales go toward the American Association of State Troopers Foundation. The group provides educational scholarships to dependents of troopers who are also members of the association.

"The contest began as a friendly competition between the state agencies and is proving to be a fun and engaging way to allow our state's community members to support and interact with law enforcement in a positive manner," the association shared on its website.

The contests generate thousands of votes on a daily basis. Anyone can vote HERE through July 31.

From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this year's nominees.

Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this year's nominees.

The Definitive List of The Oddest, Strangest and Downright Filthy Town Names In Every State We combed through list after list of the oddest, strangest and somewhat naughty-sounding town names in every state. From Smut Eye to Ding Dong, you can learn unbelievable facts about each of these towns below.