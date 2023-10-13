Best Buy to Stop Selling DVDs, Blu-ray Next Year

DVDs and Blu-ray discs will soon be a thing of the past at Best Buy stores.

Why Best Buy is Getting Rid of DVDs and Blu-ray

The electronics retailer announced this week that it will cease selling both DVDs and Blu-ray discs in stores and online in early 2024.

"To state the obvious, the way we watch movies and TV shows is much different today than it was decades ago," a Best Buy spokesperson told Variety. "Making this change gives us more space and opportunity to bring customers new and innovative tech for them to explore discover and enjoy."

Consumer Electronics Giant Best Buy Reports Quarterly Earnings Getty Images loading...

Both movie formats will be available from Best Buy through the 2023 holiday season.

Is This The End of DVDs?

Last month, Netflix bailed on its DVD service. It mailed the last of its DVDs to customers in last September and told them they didn't have to be returned according to reports.

Customers have until Oct. 27 if they feel compelled to return the discs, but they are not required to do so.

While both Best Buy and Netflix have turned away from DVDs and Blu-Ray, Variety reports Walmart, Target and Amazon continue to sell the formats. Additionally, DVDs continue to be available via 29,000 Redbox rental kiosks around the country.

A November 2021 article from Wired reported DVD purchases make up only 7% of the global home entertainment market while digital video accounted for 70%.

