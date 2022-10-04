Did Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Hire Divorce Lawyers?

The rumor mill has been swirling for months...could it be in the final stages of what we all know is coming?

According to Page Six, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have each hired divorce attorneys...as they seem to be heading towards official splitsville.

According to the gossip mill and various sources, the couple has been fighting for months and living apart after a series of fights and misunderstandings. Now, it's looking like they're looking to divide their empire and go their separate ways.

The couple shares two children and millions of dollars in property across the U.S and the world. There's a lot to be decided if they do head towards divorce.

As usual, the internet is wildin' over the news:

After the whole Antonio Brown debacle where he posted a picture of him with Gisele amid the rumors, only stoking the fire, the internet has had a helluva time with these memes and reactions.

It's wild because Tom was such a big supporter and defender of Antonio...and he does this:

Will they divorce? Will Tom get another ring? Will AB come out with more petty antics?

Only time will tell.

In the mean time...let's laugh about millionaire troubles.