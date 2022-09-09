Clouds in Shape of Queen Elizabeth Appear in Sky After Her Death [PHOTOS]
Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 and now many around the world are mourning her death.
Reports indicate that the queen passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon with her family around her.
Now, some are posting photos on social media that seem to display the shape/image of the queen in the sky.
Several cloud formations across Britain showed up on social media in the shape of her majesty, and regardless of your beliefs, this is pretty cool to see.
A double rainbow even appeared over Buckingham Palace minutes after it was announced that Queen Elizabeth has passed away.
Here are a few photos of the clouds that we came across on social media that seem to show the outline of the queen. Do you see it?
