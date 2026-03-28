Zakk Wylde has released a music video for "Ozzy's Song," his new tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, which you can watch below. To celebrate, he also performed the track live for the first time at Black Label Society's concert tonight (Mar. 27) in Madison, Wisconsin.

The poignant video features archival photos and footage from Wylde's time spent working and collaborating with Osbourne, who he affectionately called "the Boss." There are also numerous images of the fallen heavy metal legend from his time with Black Sabbath and even his childhood. As the guitarist told UCR in a recent interview, it was an emotional experience writing the song.

How Zakk Wylde Wrote 'Ozzy's Song'

."I wrote the lyrics when we got back, after laying Ozzy to rest and I sat in the library. I just listened to music and I just wrote the lyrics right there," he shared. Longtime associate Adam Fuller suggested he should use his "Grail" guitar, the 1981 Gibson Les Paul Custom, for the solo. "Considering it was the guitar I wrote 'Miracle Man' on [his first cowrite with Osbourne], this will be the last thing, a tribute to the Boss."

The New Black Label Society Album

"Ozzy's Song" appears on Engines of Demolition, the 12th studio album by Black Label Society, which arrived in stores this week.

"Usually whenever we do Black Label albums, it's always an implosion of ideas. I just always figured you write it and then you're done," he explains to UCR. "But this one, it was like in 2022 the guys came out and we knocked out a whole bunch of ideas."

Though the album wasn't finished, Wylde found himself busy with a new role: playing guitar for Pantera -- and the tours kept coming. By the time he finished, he'd written a bunch of new songs. He sees the unexpected passage of time as a benefit. "There's a batch of new things that wouldn't have made it," he confirms. "I've really kind of [enjoyed] putting a song out [and] dropping singles every couple months, every three months, so that everybody gets a chance to digest the album."

Black Label Society Has Been Playing an Ozzy Classic Live for the First Time in 25 Years.

In addition to "Ozzy's Song," the guitarist has been remembering his old friend in other ways out on the road. Black Label Society recently covered the Prince of Darkness's classic "No More Tears" for the first time since 2001. They'd recorded a studio version of the track in the late '90s and it appeared on a promotional EP at that time.

They've kept the fan favorite in the set since then and Wylde has also been dedicating "Stillborn," to Osbourne, who was a featured guest on the original recording.

Listen to Zakk Wylde on the 'UCR Podcast'

As he told UCR, the concerts since Ozzy's unfortunate passing have been cathartic, both for him personally as well as the fans.

"It's pretty awesome, the people [who are coming to these shows], you know, because they chant Ozzy's name," Wylde said. "They're chanting Ozzy's name at every gig. "So it's just a beautiful thing. Ozzy's energy and his power is there and it's just a way to celebrate his life and celebrate his greatness."

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"You realize how many people have so many beautiful memories attached to these songs, and what the music means to them, how it inspires them and and what a beautiful, special place it has in your life," he continued. So that's the way I look at all of it, every time. When we'd play Randy Rhoads' stuff live with Ozzy, you're celebrating Randy's life and his greatness."

The current Black Label Society tour finds Wylde doing two sets. He starts the evening with a short performance of Black Sabbath favorites with his tribute band, Zakk Sabbath and then they shift into a full-length Black Label concert.

Watch Black Label Society's 'Ozzy's Song' Video