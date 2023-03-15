Yusuf/Cat Stevens Announces New Album, ‘King of a Land’

Yusuf/Cat Stevens will release King of a Land, his 17th album, on June 16.

The singer-songwriter is previewing the new LP with the lead single "Take the World Apart." You can see the full King of a Land track listing below. The album is also available to preorder in multiple formats on Stevens' website now.

"Looking at the jagged journey of my music, beginning as I did in the '60s, I would say this new record is a mosaic," Stevens said in a statement. "A very clearly defined description of where I've been and who I am."

You can watch the animated video for "Take the World Apart" below.

King of a Land follows 2020's Tea for the Tillerman 2, a reimagining of Stevens' multiplatinum 1970 album Tea for the Tillerman.

The new album will be released via George Harrison's Dark Horse Records, and the final mixdown took place at the late Beatle's studio located in his former home, Friar Park, in Henley-on-Thames.

"We were very privileged to be in Friar Park," Stevens said, "and to be one of the first outsiders to enter that control room and mix an album. George Harrison has been an immense influence on me spiritually, from the very beginning. He pioneered certain thoughts and ideas, which stretched way east, and that was very important. If you listen to some of these songs on this album, you'll hear a kind of spirit of George."

Stevens will also make his Glastonbury debut on June 25, joining the likes of Elton John, Guns N' Roses and many more.

Yusuf/Cat Stevens, 'Kind of a Land' Track Listing

1. "Train on a Hill"

2. "King of a Land"

3. "Pagan Run"

4. "He Is True"

5. "All Nights, All Days"

6. "Another Night in the Rain"

7. "Things"

8. "Son of Mary"

9. "Highness"

10. "The Boy Who Knew How to Climb Walls"

11. "How Good it Feels"

12. "Take the World Apart"