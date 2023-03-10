Yes Unveils New Single, ‘Cut From the Stars’

Yes has unveiled "Cut From the Stars," the first single from their upcoming album Mirror to the Sky.

"Cut From the Stars" is a dynamic song that clocks in at more than five minutes, offering a hint at the longer pieces the legendary progressive band once again dig into on their new album. Singer Jon Davison reveals the clarity one can find in the celestial night visions: "When I'm in need of some perspective / I find my place in the jeweled collective / Daylight glare blinding me / Only after dark may I clearly see."

You can listen to "Cut From the Stars" below.

Mirror to the Sky marks Yes’s first new material since the death of Alan White. The band’s longtime drummer died in May 2022, a few months after Yes’ previous album, The Quest, was released.

"He gave so many of his best years to the band and was a true believer and determined professional til the very end," guitarist Steve Howe said at the time, remembering everything White meant to the group. "Being a kind and loving human being just came naturally to him, with his mellow, non-confrontational personality and abundant generosity, which made him so popular with his friends and everyone he met.”

Jay Schellen, who had toured with the band since 2016, was officially named Yes’ new drummer in February. Having shared drumming duties with White over the past several years, he had the opportunity to gain valuable insights. "I learned so much, and discovered so much about Alan’s style, and why it was the way it was," he said. "It fit his personality so perfectly. This album has Alan’s presence all over it. It is inside of us."

Mirror to the Sky will be released on May 19. It marks the band's 23rd album since its self-titled debut in 1969. The prog-rock legends are scheduled to hit the road again in May. Yes will embark on a two-month trek of Europe and the U.K., wrapping June 20 in London.