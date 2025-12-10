Yes has extended the Fragile Tour into 2026, joining former bandmates Jon Anderson and Rick Wakeman out on the concert trail. As with this year's dates in the U.S., Yes' new U.K. shows find the band playing their touchstone 1971 album Fragile in its entirety.

The next leg of the Fragile Tour kicks off at Glasgow's Royal Concert Hall and concludes with a two-night stand at the Palladium in London. Yes will also play favorites from throughout their career. See a complete list of confirmed dates, cities and venues below. Tickets are available through Yes' official website.

Yes' platinum-selling Fragile was the first to feature Wakeman, and home to the Top 20 U.S. smash "Roundabout." "With Eddie Offord co-producing and each of us contributing solo pieces, Fragile became a bold statement of creativity," stalwart Yes guitarist Steve Howe said in an official statement. "It was Bill Bruford's idea to include individual showcases — it was a bit oddball, but it captured the spirit of the time."

Is Yes Only Playing 'Fragile' on Their New Tour?

Howe is joined in the current lineup of Yes by keyboardist Geoff Downes and bassist Billy Sherwood, who had earlier stints in Yes in the '80s and '90s, respectively. Drummer Jay Schellen has taken over for the late Alan White. "We're all looking forward to the U.K. dates and will be presenting an intriguing first set then all of Fragile in its entirety," Howe said, "then a slight diversion before our usual final encore."

Anderson and Yes play dates in April and early May, while Wakeman is touring in March. Wakeman will appear with his son Oliver, another former member of Yes. Anderson is once again joined by the Band Geeks, with musical director Richie Castellano of Blue Oyster Cult.

Wakeman released a solo piano album titled Melancholia before undergoing brain surgery in November to address a neurological disorder called normal pressure hydrocephalus. This health issue forced him to postpone U.S. tour plans earlier in 2025.

Rick Wakeman's 2026 Tour Dates

3/11 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse*

3/13 – Phoenixville, PA @ The Colonial Theatre*

3/14 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ Bardavon*

3/15 – Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall*

3/18 – St Louis, MO @ The Sheldon

3/20 – St Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

3/21 – Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage

3/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Ludlow Garage*

3/24 – Richmond, VA @ The National*

3/25 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts*

3/26 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

3/28 – Westerly, RI @ United Theatre

3/29 – Red Bank, NJ @ The Vogel

*Tickets from the postponed Strictly Wakeman Tour will be valid for these new shows.

Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks' 2026 Tour Dates

4/17 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

4/19 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

4/21 - Patchogue, N.Y. @ Patchogue Theatre

4/23 - Red Bank, N.J. @ Count Basie Theatre

4/26 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Kodak Center Theater

4/28 - Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theater

4/30 - Landsdowne, PA @ Landsdowne Theater

5/2 - Landsdowne, PA @ Landsdowne Theater

5/5 - Troy, N.Y. @ Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

5/7 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre

Yes' 2026 Fragile UK Tour

4/22 – Glasgow @ Royal Concert Hall

4/24 – Sheffield @ City Hall

4/25 – Liverpool @ Philharmonic Hall

4/27 – Birmingham @ Symphony Hall

4/28 – Bournemouth @ Bournemouth Pavilion

4/30 – Bristol @ Bristol Beacon

5/1 – Manchester @ Bridgewater Hall

5/3-4 – London @ Palladium

