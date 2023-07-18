Yes Announces ‘Classic Tales of Yes’ 2023 US Tour
Hot off their winter 2022 U.S. tour, Yes will embark on the Classic Tales of Yes stateside trek this fall.
The voyage begins on Sept. 21 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and concludes on Nov. 4 in Riverside, California. You can see the full list of dates below. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.
Each show will also feature an on-site presentation and gallery by artist and designer Roger Dean, whose iconic work has graced myriad Yes album covers.
"We're putting together a great set list covering the length and breadth of Yes' career," guitarist Steve Howe said in a statement. Keyboardist Geoff Downes added, "As always, we are committed to pushing new boundaries and are very excited to be performing another chapter in the rich legacy of the band."
Yes released their 23rd album, Mirror to the Sky, in May.
Yes, Classic Tales of Yes 2023 U.S. Tour
Sept. 21 - Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center
Sept. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
Sept. 24 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
Sept. 25 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre
Sept. 27 - Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium
Sept. 28 - Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre
Sept. 30 - New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre
Oct. 1 - Englewood, NJ @ Bergen PAC
Oct. 3 - Oxon Hill, MD @ MGM National Harbor
Oct. 4 - Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center
Oct. 6 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
Oct. 8 - Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Oct. 10 - Orlando, FL @ Steinmetz Hall
Oct. 11 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
Oct. 13 - Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre
Oct. 16 - Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center
Oct. 17 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
Oct. 19 - Warren, MI @ Andiamo Showroom
Oct. 20 - Cleveland, OH @ Temple Live
Oct. 22 - Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre
Oct. 23 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
Oct. 26 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
Oct. 28 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Hall at Eccles Theater
Oct. 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Oct. 31 - Napa, CA @ Blue Note Nap
Nov. 3 - El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia
Nov. 4 - Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center