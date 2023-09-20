Yes Launches US Tour With Intimate Club Show: Set List and Videos

Yes kicked off their Classic Tales of Yes U.S. tour on Tuesday with an intimate fan club show in Lititz, Pennsylvania, that featured several live debuts and songs that hadn't been performed in years.

You can see videos from the performance and the full set list below.

The progressive rock legends launched their latest stateside run at Mickey's Black Box, a 600-person venue located on the campus of Rock Lititz, a sprawling rehearsal and production facility where artists can workshop their stage designs, film music videos and more.

Yes Played Several Deep Cuts and Live Debuts on Tour Kickoff

After opening their set with the title track from 1977's Going for the One, Yes unearthed "It Will Be a Good Day (The River)," off 1999's The Ladder, for the first time since 2000. They also performed 1977's "Turn of the Century" for the first time since 2014, and several other tracks — including "Machine Messiah," "Time and a Word" and "South Side of the Sky" — for the first time since 2018.

The intimate performance also featured two live debuts — "All Connected" and "Cut From the Stars" — off Yes' most recent album, Mirror to the Sky, released in May.

More time-honored tracks included a cover of Simon & Garfunkel's "America," as well as the hits "I've Seen All Good People" and the show-closing "Roundabout."

The Classic Tales of Yes tour will begin in earnest on Thursday at the Wind Creek Event Center in nearby Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The voyage will conclude on Nov. 4 in Riverside, California. Each show will also feature an on-site presentation and gallery by artist and designer Roger Dean, whose work has appeared on several Yes album covers.

Watch Yes Play 'I've Seen All Good People' at 2023 Tour Kickoff

Watch Yes Play 'Rhythm of Love' at 2023 Tour Kickoff

Yes, 9/19/23, Mickey's Black Box, Lititz

1. "Going for the One"

2. "It Will Be a Good Day (The River)" (first time since 2000)

3. "Machine Messiah" (first time since 2018)

4. "America" (Simon & Garfunkel cover)

5. "Time and a Word" (first time since 2018)

6. "I've Seen All Good People"

7. "South Side of the Sky" (first time since 2018)

8. "Turn of the Century" (first time since 2014)

9. "Rhythm of Love"

10. "Don't Kill the Whale" (first time since 2018)

11. "All Connected" (live debut)

12. "Cut From the Stars" (live debut)

13. Excerpts from Tales From Topographic Oceans

14. "Roundabout"