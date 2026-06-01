UCR is giving away an autographed copy of Van Halen's newest live album.

One lucky reader (or listener) will receive a brand-new double-vinyl edition of Live in New Haven, CT 1986, signed by Sammy Hagar. A vinyl slipmat featuring the Hagar-era Van Halen logo is also included.

The album features a show from the 5150 tour, the first to feature Hagar as the band's singer. "When we hit the stage it was like an atomic bomb just dropped," bassist Michael Anthony said when remembering the crowd response to the new lineup's early shows.

This concert was included (on CD only) as part of the recent expanded box set edition of the 5150 album, and adds two songs - "Good Enough" and "Wild Thing" - to the set list featured on the band's Live Without a Net home video.

The vinyl edition of Live in New Haven, CT 1986 arrives in stores on June 5.

Hagar and Anthony will once again spend the summer celebrating their time in Van Halen with the latest round of the Best of All Worlds tour. Hagar recently told UCR how much he's looking forward to the shows: "The band is firing on all cylinders."

Read More: How Van Halen Launched the Sammy Hagar Era With '5150'

For your chance to win this prize, simply enter your name, email and phone number into the entry form at the top of this page. You will be added to our daily newsletter mailing list. The contest ends June 12, 2026 at 11:59pm EST. Good luck!

Matthew Wilkening, UCR Matthew Wilkening, UCR loading...

Matthew Wilkening, UCR Matthew Wilkening, UCR loading...

Van Halen: 'Live in New Haven, CT 1986' Track List

1. "There's Only One Way to Rock"

2. "Summer Nights"

3. "5150"

4. "Panama"

5. "Best of Both Worlds"

6. "Love Walks In"

7. "Good Enough"

8. Guitar Solo

9. "I Can't Drive 55"

10. "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love"

11. "Wild Thing"

12. "Why Can't This Be Love"

13. "Rock and Roll"