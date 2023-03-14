Plant & Krauss, John Forgerty to Join Willie Nelson’s 2023 Tour

Willie Nelson will be joined by Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and John Fogerty on different dates of his 2023 Outlaw Music Festival tour.

Plant and Krauss will join the festival's first three dates, beginning June 23 in Somerset, Wisc. The duo is touring in support of their most recent album, 2021's Raise the Roof.

Fogerty will appear on the last three dates, beginning Aug. 11 in Cleveland. The former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman recently gained control of the band's publishing rights, bringing an end to a legal battle that had stretched on for decades.

You can see a list of dates and venues below.

A rotating cast of support acts including the Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Margo Price, Gov't Mule, Marcus King and others will appear on various dates. The lineups for each show are available on the Outlaw Music Festival's website.

Willie Nelson 2023 Outlaw Festival Tour Dates

June 23 - Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater*

June 24 - East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre*

June 25 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

June 29 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

June 30 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

July 2 - The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 28 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 29 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 30 - Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 2 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 4 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 5 - Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann

Aug. 6 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 11 - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center **

Aug. 12 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake **

Aug. 13 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center **

* With Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

** With John Fogerty