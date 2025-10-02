Although David Coverdale has released solo albums and various projects under his name over the years, Whitesnake has remained his primary creative outlet since the band's formation in 1978.

Coverdale has consistently been the sole constant in Whitesnake's discography, continuously shaping and reshaping the band to fit his vision since forming it as a touring unit for a solo tour in the late 1970s after his stint with Deep Purple.

From their start as a Purple carbon copy, schooled in the blues and R&B music of Coverdale's youth, to strutting hard-rock merchants with more than a passing Led Zeppelin fixation, to the superstar rebranding in the later part of the '80s as an MTV and a pop radio staple, the group has weathered change and turnover to, mostly, their advantage, as you will see in the list below of Whitesnake Albums Ranked.

Coverdale was just into his 20s when he was tapped to replace Ian Gillan in Deep Purple in 1973. Leading the Mark III and then Mark IV lineups of the band for three albums, he quickly gained a reputation for his powerhouse voice and simmering stage presence. By 1977, he was a solo artist, releasing his debut album, White Snake.

With Deep Purple keyboardist Jon Lord and, later, the band's drummer, Ian Paice, in tow, Whitesnake furthered 1970s arena rock well into the next decade and beyond, as records in the 2000s continue their ongoing legacy. Their self-titled LP from 1987 made them stars; this is the group's story before and after that defining album.