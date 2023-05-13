Has Weezer Released Too Much Music?

Rivers Cuomo has openly wondered if Weezer released too much music over the years.

Reflecting on the band's 15-album catalog, delivered over 31 years, the band leader predicted that the situation would become clearer in the years to come.

“I think, if I were to go back and plan out an ideal artist’s career, I don’t know – maybe there’s too much quantity,” Cuomo said in a recent episode of Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea’s podcast, This Little Light. “Maybe the whole thing would be more impactful if we could go back in time and just release the very best stuff – cherry-pick and release it in a very strategic way.”

He reported he was now paying more attention to fans’ opinions. “I really want to listen and see where their heads are at, and what they’re reacting to, and sometimes it’s not exactly where I would have gone on my own,” he said. “Specifically, they seem to like changes to happen more slowly.

“I would just say, ‘It’s a new day. Let’s throw out the recipe book and let’s start over from scratch with something totally new.’ For whatever reason, they want to hang onto what they loved about the past. That doesn’t mean I can’t do anything new — I just need to mix it in a little more gradually.”

He reflected: “But hindsight is 20/20, and hopefully future generations will sort it all out and they’ll focus on the best stuff.”

Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip tour commences in Lexington, KY, on June 3 and ends in Ocean City, MD on Oct. 1.