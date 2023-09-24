Shooting Outside Vince Neil Concert Leaves One Critically Injured

Vince Neil’s Saturday night performance at the Oklahoma State Fair was cut short after a shooting broke out in a nearby building.

“At a concert in Oklahoma City, crazy night last night,” the Motley Crue frontman detailed on social media. “3/4 of the way through the set people started running. We were told to get in [the] dressing room. There were shooters shooting people. Thank you fans for your understanding.”

Neil’s performance was taking place at the Chickasaw Country Entertainment Stage, just a few hundred feet from Bennett Event Center, where the shooting reportedly took place. Neil’s set began at 8PM. Roughly one hour later, fair attendees were sent running as gunshots rang out.

What Led to the Oklahoma State Fair Shooting?

Police have labeled the shooting an “isolated incident” that began as an argument between two men. Things escalated and one shot the other in the chest at close range. The victim is in critical condition and a suspect has been taken into custody.

"Fairgoers reported people running and quickly exiting the fair following the gunshots. One witness said people were stampeding and children were crying in the confusion," Neil wrote on X (formerly Twitter), quoting local news coverage of the shooting.

"Thankfully we are all okay!" the rocker added. "Thanks to everyone who came out. Please stay safe!"

Is Motley Crue Touring?

Motley Crue played a long list of shows in the U.S. and abroad earlier this year, part of their ongoing trek alongside Def Leppard. Meanwhile, Neil played a handful of solo shows at state fairs and festivals this summer during Motley Crue's breaks in touring.

The famed glam metal group will next head to Japan and Australia for some performances in November. Neil has also hinted that the band will embark on a North American tour in summer 2024, though official details have not been announced.