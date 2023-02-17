Van Halen Launches Sammy Hagar-Era Vinyl Remaster Campaign

Van Halen will begin revisiting their Sammy Hagar years by releasing the first-ever vinyl edition of Live: Right Here, Right Now on April 22 for Record Store Day.

Bernie Grundman has freshly remastered the band's 1993 live album from the master tapes. Other vinyl reissues from the Hagar period will follow shortly, with the group's longtime engineer, Donn Landee, supervising the work.

Van Halen released four studio albums with Hagar as their singer: 1986's 5150, 1988's OU812, 1991's For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge and 1995's Balance.

In an Instagram post earlier this year celebrating the 28th anniversary of Balance, Hagar hinted that the reissues were on the way, responding to a fan comment asking about potential remasters for 5150 and OU812. “All that is coming soon,” he wrote. “They started with the live album. It’s coming out first and then they’re going to remaster everything."

Van Halen filmed and recorded Live: Right Here, Right Now during two shows at the Selland Arena in Fresno, Calif., on May 14 and 15, 1992, while they were touring in support of For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge. The new collection features all 24 songs from the original 1993 CD release plus three additional live recordings.

Two songs, “The Dream is Over” and “Eagles Fly,” were previously available on the DVD version of the concert. A third, “Mine All Mine,” was recorded in the summer of 1993 and released on a European CD single for a live version of “Jump.”

The four-LP Live: Right Here, Right Now set will arrive on limited-edition red vinyl from Rhino on April 22. You can see the complete track listing below.

Van Halen, 'Live: Right Here, Right Now' Track Listing

LP1:

1. "Poundcake"

2. "Judgement Day"

3. "When It's Love"

4. "Spanked"

5. "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love"

6. "In 'n' Out"

7. "Dreams"

8. "Man on a Mission"

LP2:

1. "Ultra Bass"

2. "Pleasure Dome" / Drum Solo

3. "Panama"

4. "Love Walks In"

5. "Runaround"

6. "Right Now"

7. "One Way to Rock"

LP3:

1. "Why Can't This Be Love"

2. "Give to Live"

3. "Finish What Ya Started"

4. "Best of Both Worlds"

5. "316"

6. "You Really Got Me" / "Cabo Wabo"

LP4:

1. "Won't Get Fooled Again"

2. "Jump"

3. "Top of the World"

4. "The Dream Is Over"

5. "Eagles Fly"

6. "Mine All Mine"