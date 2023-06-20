Van Halen Young Eddie ‘Hot for Teacher’ Guitar on Sale for $220k

The scaled-down version of Eddie Van Halen’s Frankenstrat guitar, played by “Young Eddie” in Van Halen’s famous music video for “Hot for Teacher,” is up for sale for $219,875.

“You are looking at quite possibly the oldest piece of legitimate Van Halen memorabilia to ever go up for sale,” boasts Ebay seller 1976vett2nv on the item’s listing page. “Own yourself a true piece of Rock N' Roll memorabilia that is museum quality!”

The prop guitar is a smaller version of Van Halen’s iconic red, black and white Frankenstrat. In the video for 1984’s “Hot for Teacher,” child actor Bryan Hitchcock – who portrayed Young Eddie – can be seen lounging on a classroom desk with the instrument strapped over his shoulder. The guitar is signed by Eddie Van Halen, along with the message: “Thanks Bryan.”

Watch the Music Video for 'Hot for Teacher'

Potential buyers may also be lured by the additional memorabilia included with the guitar. The outfit worn by Young Eddie in the “Hot For Teacher” video, an assortment of photos taken from the day of filming, an original script for the music video and items from the 1985 American Video Awards (where the clip was a nominee) are also included.

Pictures of all the items can be seen below.

While this guitar is “non playable,” the full size Frankenstrat that Van Halen plays in the video recently sold at auction for $3.9 million.

This isn’t the first time the Young Eddie guitar has been put on sale. The current seller purchased it from Hitchcock at auction in 2020. More recently, the owner took the guitar on the reality TV series Pawn Stars, looking for a $100,000 payday. Pawn shop proprietor Corey Harrison countered with an offer of $30,000 and ultimately a deal was not made.

See the 'Hot for Teacher' Featured on 'Pawn Stars'

