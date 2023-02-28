There are only so many times you can listen to that classic album before predictability and fatigue set in. Don't get us wrong: We've revisited Elton John's Goodbye Yellow Brice Road, Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon and Stevie Wonder's Innervisions more times than we can count.

But we're always up for something new, even if that "new" dates back to 1973.

The below list of 25 Under the Radar Albums From 1973 isn't meant to dethrone any of your favorites from that year: Let's Get It On, Raw Power, Catch a Fire, New York Dolls, Berlin, For Your Pleasure – take your pick, there are many to choose from.

Instead, the focus here is to widen your grasp of just how much great music was released in 1973 and how much of it simply doesn't get the recognition it deserves. These aren't all obscure records; you'll find cult classics whose statures have grown over the decades and even a few that were hits in their day but have since fallen by the wayside over time.

But mostly these albums rarely make the typical Top 10 lists, which is why we hope to shed some light on some neglected records which span genres, continents and languages. Some familiar names can be tracked in the liner notes, and a few of the overlooked songwriters here were covered by their peers. Bottom line: All of the LPs are worth hearing and discovering. And who knows? You may just find a new favorite.