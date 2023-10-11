Tool Has ‘Many Ideas Cooking’ for ‘Fear Inoculum’ Follow-Up

Tool bassist Justin Chancellor has revealed that the prog-metal giants have begun writing material for the follow-up to their 2019 album, Fear Inoculum.

“We’ve got many ideas cooking [for the next album],” Chancellor said during an appearance on The Vinyl Guide podcast.

“We haven’t recorded anything yet. But we’re quite busy until after the spring of next year touring. So once that’s done we’re gonna get back in the studio and knuckle down and put some of it together.” The bassist further noted that Tool has already enjoyed “a few pretty decent sessions of writing. So we’ve got all the ingredients in place. We’ve just got to really bang it out and spend that time when we’re not touring.”

Chancellor admitted that the band had an abundance of song ideas left over from Fear Inoculum.

“Tons from the last album,” he explained. “We have tons of ideas. But not recorded to the standard that we’d put on an album. Just kind of, lots of demoed stuff. And just tons of ideas that are just stored away.”

Tool Announces 2024 North American Tour Dates

On the heels of their dynamic performance at the Power Trip festival in Southern California last weekend, Tool has announced a run of tour dates in 2024. The band will begin the trek on Jan. 10 in Maryland, then wind their way across the U.S. before finishing up on Feb. 18 in Las Vegas. Stops along the way include two nights at Madison Square Garden and a pair of performances at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The full list of 2024 dates can be found below.

There are also still plenty of opportunities for fans to see Tool in 2023. The band’s fall tour is scheduled to run through Nov. 21, at which point they’ll take off roughly six weeks before launching the 2024 leg.

Tool 2024 Tour Dates

Jan. 10 - Baltimore @ CFG Bank Arena

Jan. 12 - New York @ Madison Square Garden

Jan. 13 - New York @ Madison Square Garden

Jan. 18 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Jan. 19 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Jan. 21 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Jan. 23 - Nashville @ Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 24 - Atlanta @ State Farm Arena

Jan. 26 - Birmingham, Ala. @ The Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Jan. 27 - Biloxi, Miss @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Jan. 31 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Feb. 2 - Dallas @ American Airlines Center

Feb. 3 - Oklahoma City @ Paycom Center

Feb. 5 - Denver @ Ball Arena

Feb. 9 - Phoenix @ Footprint Center

Feb. 12 - Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center

Feb. 14 - Los Angeles @ Crypto.com Arena

Feb. 15 - Los Angeles @ Crypto.com Arena

Feb. 17 - Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena

Feb. 18 - Las Vegas @ T-Mobile Arena