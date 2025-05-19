Tommy Lee’s Wife Caught in Catfishing Scandal Amid Divorce Rumors

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and his wife Brittany Furlan have had an ... eventful week, to put it mildly, as divorce rumors and an alleged catfishing scandal have dogged the couple.

On Thursday, TMZ reported that Lee and Furlan had been living separately for the past two weeks and were possibly headed for divorce due to Lee's "out of hand" drinking. That same day, Lee posted a video of himself in the studio and said he was working on a song called "Stupid Girl."

Lee currently does not follow Furlan on Instagram, and Furlan no longer has Lee's name in her Instagram bio. Unfortunately, the divorce rumors were only one small part of the couple's ongoing drama.

Brittany Furlan and Ronnie Radke Address Catfishing Allegations

On Saturday, Furlan posted a TikTok in which she admitted to talking on Snapchat with somebody whom she believed to be Ronnie Radke, singer of the rock band Falling in Reverse.

"Obviously, I'm in a hotel right now. I've been going through a really tough time in my marriage, which was none of anyone's fucking business, but he's made it everyone's business," Furlan said in reference to Radke. She said the rocker "started trying to seduce me" and suggested they "can have a secret thing as long as you don't snitch. Why would a catfish worry about me snitching?"

Furlan said she did not save any of her Snapchat message history, but she posted text message screenshots that she claimed were proof that Radke was indeed messaging her. She also told Lee that she'd been messaging Radke (or a Radke impersonator) and that Lee "freak[ed] out" and messaged the singer himself.

Radke corroborated this in one of several TikToks he posted over the weekend, in which he swore that he hadn't been talking to Furlan and shared several messages from fans who also claimed to have encountered his impersonator.

"I'm sorry to Tommy and everything, man," Radke said. "Tommy, man, I'm not doing this to you, and I fucking hope that you can somehow be cordial with me, dude, you know what I mean? I fucking love your band."

Radke also posted a video in which he scrolled through his app download history to prove that he never installed Snapchat on his phone. He emphatically declared in multiple videos that he'd never spoken to Furlan, even though she allegedly showed up outside his house one day. Radke even suggested the alleged catfisher took photos from his Instagram and used them to create Snapchat deepfake videos.

"So you mean to tell me that Brittany Furlan DM'd me — I've never responded one time to her ever, as you can see here," Radke said. "This is the beginning, [with her] responding to my stories. Here's the second one, and here's the final one, where she says she's sitting outside my house. [I] never responded, never followed, never liked any of her pictures. You mean to tell me that you fell for that Snapchat when I've never in my life followed you back or responded to you on Instagram or any other platform?"

Lee has yet to issue any sort of formal statement on the drama. Shortly after teasing his song "Stupid Girl," the drummer shared another text post on Instagram that simply read, "Who's been catfished?"