Expanded Reissue of Tom Petty’s ‘Mojo’ to Include Two New Tracks

Tom Petty's cover of "Help Me" by Sonny Boy Williamson II previews Extra Mojo Version, an upcoming expanded edition of 2010's Mojo. Check it out below.

The reissue is available now for pre-ordering in both digital and vinyl forms. It's set for release on Oct. 20, which would have been Petty's 73rd birthday.

"Mystery of Love" is the other unreleased song. A complete track listing for Extra Mojo Version is also below.

Tom Petty's Most Blues-Influenced LP

Mojo, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' 12th album, was recorded live in the band's "Clubhouse" rehearsal space, and is often cited as their most blues-influenced project. It was the first entire LP since 1981 to feature bassist Ron Blair, and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

"With this album, I want to show other people what I hear with the band," the late Petty said back then. "Mojo is where the band lives when it's playing for itself."

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, 'Extra Mojo Version' Digital/Streaming Track Listing

1. "Jefferson Jericho Blues"

2. "First Flash of Freedom"

3. "Running Man's Bible"

4. "The Trip to Pirate’s Cove"

5. "Candy"

6. "No Reason to Cry"

7. "I Should Have Known It"

8. "U.S. 41"

9. "Takin' My Time"

10. "Let Yourself Go"

11. "Don't Pull Me Over"

12. "Lover's Touch"

13. "High in the Morning"

14. "Something Good Coming"

15. "Good Enough"

16. "Help Me"

17. "Mystery of Love"

