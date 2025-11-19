Tom Morello Has Bad News for Audioslave Fans

Bad news for Audioslave fans – Tom Morello says the surviving members are “no closer” to releasing their unheard material.

Made up of Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell, along with Rage Against the Machine musicians Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk, Audioslave was the biggest supergroup of the early 2000s. Though they only managed three studio albums together before disbanding in 2007, the band left an indelible mark on the world of rock.

In 2019 – two years after Cornell’s death – Morello revealed that Audioslave had “a record’s worth” of unheard material that would be released “at some point.” However, in the six years since then, “some point” has never come – and it sounds like we’ll be waiting a long time before it does.

Audioslave 'Don't Have it Together'

“When bands are deciding what songs go on their records and what don't, it's not always sensible,” the guitarist explained during a recent conversation with SNSMix. “It's not like here's the 10 best jams. Sometimes it's like, someone likes this one, someone's not feeling that one. So, we had from each of the three Audioslave records, we had songs left over, some of which are really great.”

Despite the quality of the work, Morello says there are still no plans for any of the tracks to be released.

“It's not for lack of anything other than that just we don't have it together,” the guitarist explained. “There's no plan to not put it out. I would love for it to get in the world and hopefully it will one day.”

While Audioslave’s unheard songs remain hidden from the world, things look much more promising with Cornell’s other band. Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil and drummer Matt Cameron recently confirmed they are working on the group’s final album, with the surviving members and Cornell's estate finally on the same page.